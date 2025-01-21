Don’t let anger stop your love Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Mary Murphy

Another year 2025 with hopes and dreams with many blessings coming our way.

The political climate may be different, but we share the positive and negative of what is

to come. The politicians are grasping at straws, on who will get to the gravy first.

My brother Elvage filled in a few holes with cement up and down the road, because the

area was getting deeper with the timber trucks coming and going. If you love where you

live, taking action is the good of the day.

Go back to the way of loving thy neighbor as thyself. History is what you make it, it

cannot be buried or burned. It will always show it ugly face. There are many who believe

slavery did not happen, but the scars are living with generation after generation, tell

them your story, as much as you can bear.

If you live in the country, where the air is brisk like a special glass of lemonade or a cold

glass of iced tea; we continue to see the ice breaking within the spirit of a people.

We must continue to break the bond of slavery within our own homes. Pray for our

country and those who we hope will work for all the people. Don’t let anger keep you

from loving who you are, and the joy that brings a smile to your face.