Don’t let anger stop your love
Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
By Mary Murphy
Another year 2025 with hopes and dreams with many blessings coming our way.
The political climate may be different, but we share the positive and negative of what is
to come. The politicians are grasping at straws, on who will get to the gravy first.
My brother Elvage filled in a few holes with cement up and down the road, because the
area was getting deeper with the timber trucks coming and going. If you love where you
live, taking action is the good of the day.
Go back to the way of loving thy neighbor as thyself. History is what you make it, it
cannot be buried or burned. It will always show it ugly face. There are many who believe
slavery did not happen, but the scars are living with generation after generation, tell
them your story, as much as you can bear.
If you live in the country, where the air is brisk like a special glass of lemonade or a cold
glass of iced tea; we continue to see the ice breaking within the spirit of a people.
We must continue to break the bond of slavery within our own homes. Pray for our
country and those who we hope will work for all the people. Don’t let anger keep you
from loving who you are, and the joy that brings a smile to your face.