Creamy Chicken Pesto Bake

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Staff reports

By Kara Kimbrough
Food Columnist
I’ve never been able to resist a dish that included pasta,
sun-dried tomatoes and pesto. This one is even better –
it’s filled with more tasty ingredients – chicken, heavy
cream and cheeses.
Even better, it can be mixed together in minutes in one
pan and baked to a bubbly goodness.
I honestly can’t think of a better way to get through 2025
than by indulging in this delicious dish at least once a
week.
One Pan Creamy Chicken Pesto Bake
1 pound pasta of choice (rotini works well)
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes + oil
1pound chicken breasts
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 yellow onion, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon red pepper flakes (to taste)
1 teaspoon smoked paprika (to taste)
1 teaspoon oregano (to taste)
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 cups heavy cream (room temperature)
2 handfuls spinach
6-8 ounces freshly shredded parmesan cheese (divided)
8 ounces freshly shredded mozzarella (divided)
1/2 cup pesto, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the cream on the
counter to come to room temperature. Boil noodles in
salted water a few minutes less than package instructions
(al dente). Drain and set aside.
In a large oven-safe saucepan or Dutch oven, heat 1
tablespoon of sun-dried tomato oil over medium heat.
Cook chicken breasts for a few minutes on each side until
no longer pink, then remove from the pan and set aside.
Let chicken rest for a few minutes before cutting into
bite-sized pieces.
In the same pan, melt butter and add salt, pepper, red
pepper, paprika, and oregano. Stir to toast, then toss in

the onion and sauté for about 4 minutes. Add the garlic
and cook for another 30 seconds. Turn heat to low, pour
in the heavy cream and stir. Let it simmer for a couple of
minutes to thicken slightly.
Add half of the parmesan and 1 cup of mozzarella
cheese, stir until the cheese is melted.. Stir in the sun-
dried tomatoes, spinach, chicken, cooked pasta and
pesto. Top with the remaining mozzarella and parmesan
cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then broil for
another 5 minutes, or until the top is golden and bubbly.
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from
Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Sex offender complains about Panola jail Judge denies former officer’s motion

Local physician honored by Northwest CC Young Alumni Professional Achievement Award

Quinn Minute – Red Riding Hood

Norwood is ‘25 All-Star

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow