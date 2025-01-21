Creamy Chicken Pesto Bake Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

I’ve never been able to resist a dish that included pasta,

sun-dried tomatoes and pesto. This one is even better –

it’s filled with more tasty ingredients – chicken, heavy

cream and cheeses.

Even better, it can be mixed together in minutes in one

pan and baked to a bubbly goodness.

I honestly can’t think of a better way to get through 2025

than by indulging in this delicious dish at least once a

week.

One Pan Creamy Chicken Pesto Bake

1 pound pasta of choice (rotini works well)

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes + oil

1pound chicken breasts

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 yellow onion, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes (to taste)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (to taste)

1 teaspoon oregano (to taste)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 cups heavy cream (room temperature)

2 handfuls spinach

6-8 ounces freshly shredded parmesan cheese (divided)

8 ounces freshly shredded mozzarella (divided)

1/2 cup pesto, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the cream on the

counter to come to room temperature. Boil noodles in

salted water a few minutes less than package instructions

(al dente). Drain and set aside.

In a large oven-safe saucepan or Dutch oven, heat 1

tablespoon of sun-dried tomato oil over medium heat.

Cook chicken breasts for a few minutes on each side until

no longer pink, then remove from the pan and set aside.

Let chicken rest for a few minutes before cutting into

bite-sized pieces.

In the same pan, melt butter and add salt, pepper, red

pepper, paprika, and oregano. Stir to toast, then toss in

the onion and sauté for about 4 minutes. Add the garlic

and cook for another 30 seconds. Turn heat to low, pour

in the heavy cream and stir. Let it simmer for a couple of

minutes to thicken slightly.

Add half of the parmesan and 1 cup of mozzarella

cheese, stir until the cheese is melted.. Stir in the sun-

dried tomatoes, spinach, chicken, cooked pasta and

pesto. Top with the remaining mozzarella and parmesan

cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then broil for

another 5 minutes, or until the top is golden and bubbly.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from

Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.