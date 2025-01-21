College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 21 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in SEC hoops. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Vanderbilt +11.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide

Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 10.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 10.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -11.5

Alabama -11.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 21

January 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee -6.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -6.5

Tennessee -6.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 21

January 21 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -2.5

Texas -2.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 21

January 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: