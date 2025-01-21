College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 21

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 21

The Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in SEC hoops. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Vanderbilt +11.5 vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 10.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Alabama -11.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee -6.5 vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee -6.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas -2.5
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

