College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 21
Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The UTSA Roadrunners versus the UAB Blazers is a game to watch on the Tuesday AAC college basketball schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+
AAC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: UTSA +12 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB -12
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Tulsa +4 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Carolina -4
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
