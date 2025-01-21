College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 21 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The UTSA Roadrunners versus the UAB Blazers is a game to watch on the Tuesday AAC college basketball schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: UTSA +12 vs. UAB

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers

UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -12

UAB -12 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: January 21

January 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +4 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

East Carolina Pirates at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -4

East Carolina -4 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 21

January 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

