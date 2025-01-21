College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 21

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The UTSA Roadrunners versus the UAB Blazers is a game to watch on the Tuesday AAC college basketball schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: UTSA +12 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UAB -12
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +4 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: East Carolina -4
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

