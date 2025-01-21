Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 21

Published 4:51 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 45 15 27 42
Jonathan Marchessault 45 14 20 34
Roman Josi 41 8 24 32
Steven Stamkos 45 16 14 30
Ryan O’Reilly 42 13 14 27
Sharks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Mikael Granlund 47 12 26 38
William Eklund 44 10 24 34
Macklin Celebrini 37 13 19 32
Fabian Zetterlund 49 13 16 29
Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29

Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators’ 2.5 average goals per game add up to 114 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • On defense, Nashville has conceded 139 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
  • The Predators’ 20.16% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Sharks have scored 125 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 27th in the league.
  • San Jose has allowed 3.5 goals per game, and 171 total, which ranks 31st among all league teams.
  • The Sharks have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 17.86%.

