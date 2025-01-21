Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:31 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages two shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks have allowed 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
- The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
