Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:31 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.

Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages two shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have allowed 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: