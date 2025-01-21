Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Jan. 15

Brewer Rd., county requesting assistance making entry into a home.

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, clerk advises there is a fire on the perimeter of the property.

Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, 35 year old female has fallen in store, possible broken ankle.

Hwy. 51S, Jena’s Cuts and Tans, female subject is shaking.

Power Dr., Panola County Dept. of Human Services, 20 year old female is having a panic

attack, possibly intoxicated.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 20 year old male experiencing cold from a fever, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Hwy. 6 & Lakewood Dr., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, BPD also en route.

Power Dr., Days Inn, subject is having suicidal ideations, BPD is responding.

Jan. 16

Sherwood Dr., residential structure fire, county requesting mutual aid.

Patton Lane, 39 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Westmoreland Circle, 87 year old male has fallen.

Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 38 year old female having seizures, Lifeguard has been toned.

Old Lake Cove, lift assist only.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 18 wheeler has struck a telephone pole.

Jan. 17

Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, ambulance needed.

Hwy. 6E, vehicle is smoking on side of the road.

Jones St., 83 year old female has a medical emergency.

Jan. 18

Tubbs Rd., 70 year old female with stomach pain and fever.

Hwy. 35N, 58 year old male has medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

Pine Place Rd., 76 year old female is unresponsive.

Jan. 19

Hwy. 35S, Lehman Roberts area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Shamrock Dr., 38 year old male has fallen, unknown injuries.