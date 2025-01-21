A thread connects each of our stories Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnis

I thought about starting this column with the definition of a story, but that would be

unnecessary. We all know what a story is. We have all told multiple stories, some true,

some embellished (you should have seen the size of that bass I caught), and some

patently untrue.

I vividly remember the first untrue story I told. This lie also involved stealing a dime from

my little brother’s piggy bank. That new box of crayons called to me from the school

store, but alas, what I got that day was not how the story was supposed to end.

Nevertheless, stories have shaped my life. If you want to get my attention, tell me a

story. Use a story to teach me if you want me to learn something, unless it is algebra or

trigonometry. There aren’t enough stories to help me learn higher math.

But I digress. Story is so important to me as a minister. The Bible is chock full of

individual stories that make a grand tapestry. Even the word “History” divided in two

(His Story) encapsulates the story of God and all creation. When you think about it, my

stories and yours — the good, bad, and ugly — all fall under the story of God.

I grew up with three siblings and two great parents. We all have great stories to tell.

Some are funny, some are incredibly tragic, and some are humdrum and seemingly

meaningless. But they are our stories, and together, they tell a story of their own.

My family is not unique. Your family may not look like mine, but still, our stories are

precious and telling.

As a preacher’s kid, I saw a lot of other stories from the sidelines.

I remember being in Dad’s office when the phone rang. The lady on the other end of the

line tended to be dramatic, extreme, and incredibly eccentric. As a part of this story, I’m

trying to be kind with my words. At any rate, she demanded my father: “If you don’t

come to my house right now, I’m going to pitch all of my furniture out into the front yard.”

I immediately got ready to go, but Dad just sat there. He said he would not be

manipulated again by this person with a history of it. I was surprised, but I was learning

from my dad’s story and experiences in real-time.

Later, when we drove home, I craned my neck to see this lady’s yard, and sure enough,

all her living room furniture was piled up outside.

I’m sure this story has multiple morals. We could discuss compassion, the need for

mental health resources, or the necessity of learning that everything is not always about

us — or me — or you. But what I hope you get from this story is how our stories connect

us. There is a thread that runs through us all.

At my church, we sometimes sing an old hymn: “Tell me the story of Jesus, write every

word on my heart.”

Never forget, like Jesus, you are a story, and it is being written on the hearts of those

around you. To the best of your ability, make it a story that counts. And remember how

the Bible begins: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis‬

1‬:1‬ NIV‬‬)

May God continue to create, write, and refine our stories!