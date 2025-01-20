Tanya Renee Hodges, 56

Published 9:13 am Monday, January 20, 2025

Tanya Renee Hodges, a devoted nurse and loving caregiver, passed away on Jan. 13, 2025, at the age of 56 in Sardis. Born on Dec. 6, 1968, in Memphis, Tanya dedicated her life to the noble profession of nursing, where she found great joy in taking care of her patients. Her loving and caring nature extended beyond her profession; Tanya was known for her family-oriented attitude and her ability to connect deeply with those around her.

Tanya’s passion for caring was paralleled only by her love for her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Scott Allen Hodges of Sardis, and her beloved children: Jamie Melton, Kellie Wilson (Archie), Benjamin Hodges all of Sardis, Joshua Hodges of Fetus, MO., and Devin Lobsinger of Edwardville, IL. Tanya was also a proud grandmother to Jason Wilson, Sophie Wilson, and Trevor Melton, and she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren. She also leaves her loving mother, Betty Huffstickler Chrestman of Batesville, who will forever hold Tanya’s memory close to her heart.

Tanya took great pride in being a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Sardis, where she found solace and joy in singing in the choir and participating in Bible study classes. Her church family was an essential part of her life, as it fostered her deep-rooted faith and community spirit.

In addition to her work and family, Tanya had hobbies that brought her happiness. She enjoyed selling jewelry and clothes online, and had a special affection for dogs and monkeys, which often reflected her warm-hearted personality.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 17, Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment was at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Tanya Rene Hodges leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and faith that will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege to know her. Her unwavering dedication to her family, profession, church and community have left an indelible mark that will endure in the hearts of many.