Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 21

Published 9:42 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (16-22-7), which currently has five players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Cole Smith LW Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Logan Couture C Out Groin
Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body
Vitek Vanecek G Out Face
Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 114 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Nashville has conceded 139 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -25.

Sharks Season Insights

  • The Sharks have 125 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the league.
  • San Jose’s total of 171 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the league.
  • They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-344) Sharks (+273) 6

