NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 21
Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic taking on the Toronto Raptors.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 21
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Heat -10.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 10.6 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -3.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.1 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Nuggets -13.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Lakers -12.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 13.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT2
