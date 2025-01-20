NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 21 Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic taking on the Toronto Raptors.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 21

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Heat -10.5

Heat -10.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 10.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 10.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)

Over (222.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -3.5

Magic -3.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.1 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 2.1 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (219 total projected points)

Over (219 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL

SportsNet and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Nuggets -13.5

Nuggets -13.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Lakers -12.5

Lakers -12.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 13.4 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 13.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT2

