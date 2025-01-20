Published 9:15 am Monday, January 20, 2025

Kyle Fullilove, 44, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

A memorial service to celebrate and remember his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Kyle was born on Feb. 14, 1980, in Shelby. For nearly 18 years, he served as the assistant manager at Lowe’s in Batesville, where his dedication and commitment earned him the admiration of both colleagues and customers.

Kyle had a passion for the arts; he enjoyed attending musicals and was a self-proclaimed movie buff, with a particular fondness for Disney films. Literature was another great love of his, as he was an avid reader. Kyle was also an amazing cook and had an infectious laughter. His hobbies reflected his love for life.

Above all, Kyle was a devoted father, brother, son, uncle, and a cherished friend to many. He was an incredible husband and his children were his world.

The family Kyle leaves behind to cherish his fun-loving memory include his wife, Lacey Fullilove of Oxford; his children, Cheyenne Land of Bokoshe, OK, Harlan Fullilove of Bokoshe, OK, Ava Grace Byles of Oxford, and Harlow Shipley of Oxford; his two siblings, Danette Smith of Courtland, and Heath Fullilove of Batesvill; his mother, Kathy Fullilove Denman of Byhalia; his father, Rod Fullilove of Millington, TN; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Fullilove, Landon Fullilove, Merideth Roberson, Logan Roberson, Tristin Lucas, Chelsea Broome, Jake Broome, Cameron Koszyk, Brooke Lucas, and Shayden Lucas; one great niece, Meri Kirklynn Roberson; and his four-legged companion, Alvin.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Midsouth Transplant in honor Kyle, who selfishly, gave the gift of life to others. https://www.gofundme.com/charity/mid-south-transplant-foundation-inc?utm_campaign=npo_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link