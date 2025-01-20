How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 21 Published 11:44 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers take the court in one of 12 games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that include a ranked team.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs at No. 19 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Knights at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at SMU Mustangs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Washington Huskies at No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

