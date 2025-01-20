How to Watch the NBA Today, January 21
Published 10:33 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
On a Tuesday NBA card that features five competitive contests, the Philadelphia 76ers against the Denver Nuggets is one to see in particular.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.
Watch the NBA Today – January 21
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT2
