How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 21
Published 3:46 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
There are a variety of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the Nashville Predators facing off against the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 21. To get you ready to make a wager or put together a parlay, see our best bets and projections below.
Predators vs. Sharks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)
- A total of 17 Nashville games this season have gone over Tuesday’s total of 6.5 goals.
- In San Jose’s 49 games this season, 20 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 6.5.
- These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.4299999999999997 less than the total set for this contest.
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.5 goals per game, 0.0 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -334
- The Predators have been victorious in 12 of their 26 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (46.2%).
- Nashville is yet to play with moneyline odds of -334 or shorter.
- The Predators have a 77.0% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Sharks Moneyline: +265
- In 49 games as an underdog on the moneyline, San Jose has achieved the upset 14 times.
- The Sharks have a pair of victories in games with moneyline odds of +265 or longer (in nine chances).
- San Jose’s implied probability to win is 27.4% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, San Jose 2
Predators Points Leaders
- A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 42 points.
- Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 34 total points (14 goals and 20 assists) to his name.
- Through 41 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has 32 points (eight goals and 24 assists).
- In 35 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-18-6) has given up 93 goals.
Sharks Points Leaders
- Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for his club with 38 points (0.8 per game). He has scored 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games (playing 20:09 per game).
- San Jose’s William Eklund has racked up 34 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 24 assists.
- Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 19 assists for Nashville.
- Alexandar Georgiev has an .880 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 647 total saves, while conceding 88 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 10-15-0 record between the posts for San Jose this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|W 5-3
|Home
|+112
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-293
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|W 6-2
|Home
|-193
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|-334
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
Sharks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/16/2025
|Blue Jackets
|L 4-1
|Away
|+151
|1/18/2025
|Islanders
|L 4-1
|Away
|+185
|1/20/2025
|Bruins
|L 6-3
|Away
|+182
|1/21/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+265
|1/23/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
