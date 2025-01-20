How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 21 Published 3:46 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

There are a variety of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the Nashville Predators facing off against the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 21. To get you ready to make a wager or put together a parlay, see our best bets and projections below.

Predators vs. Sharks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

A total of 17 Nashville games this season have gone over Tuesday’s total of 6.5 goals.

In San Jose’s 49 games this season, 20 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 6.5.

These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.4299999999999997 less than the total set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.5 goals per game, 0.0 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -334

The Predators have been victorious in 12 of their 26 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (46.2%).

Nashville is yet to play with moneyline odds of -334 or shorter.

The Predators have a 77.0% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Sharks Moneyline: +265

In 49 games as an underdog on the moneyline, San Jose has achieved the upset 14 times.

The Sharks have a pair of victories in games with moneyline odds of +265 or longer (in nine chances).

San Jose’s implied probability to win is 27.4% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, San Jose 2

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 42 points.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 34 total points (14 goals and 20 assists) to his name.

Through 41 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has 32 points (eight goals and 24 assists).

In 35 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-18-6) has given up 93 goals.

Sharks Points Leaders

Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for his club with 38 points (0.8 per game). He has scored 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games (playing 20:09 per game).

San Jose’s William Eklund has racked up 34 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 24 assists.

Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 19 assists for Nashville.

Alexandar Georgiev has an .880 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 647 total saves, while conceding 88 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 10-15-0 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home -334 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away – 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home –

Sharks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/16/2025 Blue Jackets L 4-1 Away +151 1/18/2025 Islanders L 4-1 Away +185 1/20/2025 Bruins L 6-3 Away +182 1/21/2025 Predators – Away +265 1/23/2025 Predators – Home – 1/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 1/27/2025 Penguins – Home –

Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

