Bucks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Feb. 2 Published 4:33 am Monday, January 20, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-15), on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (24-17). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Favorite: –

Bucks vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Bucks Grizzlies 114 Points Avg. 123.4 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.1 48.3% Field Goal % 48.5% 38.8% Three Point % 37.3%

Bucks’ Top Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes with 31.5 points per game for the Bucks while also adding 12 rebounds and six assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25 points, 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game this season.

Among active players, the Bucks are led by Lillard from long distance. He connects on 3.5 shots from deep per game.

Lillard grabs 1.3 steals per game. Brook Lopez collects 1.9 blocks an outing.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 22.6 points per game and also tacks on 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

This season, Santi Aldama has a statline that includes 13.3 points, 2.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has also contributed with 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells hits two threes per game.

The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jackson (1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game).

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/23 Heat – Home – 1/25 Clippers – Away – 1/27 Jazz – Away – 1/28 Trail Blazers – Away – 1/31 Spurs – Away – 2/2 Grizzlies – Home – 2/3 Thunder – Away – 2/5 Hornets – Away – 2/7 Hawks – Away – 2/9 76ers – Home – 2/10 Warriors – Home –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/22 Hornets – Home – 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away –

