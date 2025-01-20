Published 9:04 am Monday, January 20, 2025

Angel Havens, 39, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

A celebration of Angel’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to gather one hour prior to the service.

Angel was born on April 22, 1985 in Eupora. She grew up with a spirit as adventurous as her heart was kind. She worked as the general manager for Domino’s Pizza in Oxford, where she was recognized not only for her dedication to her work but also for her friendliness.

Angel loved to travel, cherishing every opportunity to explore new places and create lasting memories. She found immense joy in camping and kayaking alongside her beloved wife, Alex.

Family meant the world to Angel. She was especially fond of her nephew, Jaxon, with whom she found incredible joy. Their moments together were filled with laughter and the simple pleasures of life, as she nurtured their relationship with the love only an aunt can give. Angel also had a special place in her heart for all her animals, caring for them all immensely.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her wife, Alexandria Coyle of Pope; her mother, Donna Jo Wilson of Big Creek; her three siblings, Shayla Wilson of Big Creek, Tina Owen of Pontotoc, and JR Baldwin of Big Creek; and her nephew, Jaxon Wilson.