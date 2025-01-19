Rice vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 2 Published 8:03 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC) face the Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Rice Stat Memphis 70.3 Points For 78.8 67.9 Points Against 74.1 42.6% Field Goal % 46.5% 40.1% Opponent Field Goal % 41.8% 33.2% Three Point % 39.3% 31.5% Opponent Three Point % 32.9%

Rice’s Top Players

Trae Broadnax leads the Owls in points and assists. He contributes 13.4 points per game while tacking on 4.3 assists.

Caden Powell paces Rice with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Alem Huseinovic is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, knocking down 2.2 per game.

Huseinovic leads the team with 0.9 steals per game. Powell collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Rice.

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers leader in scoring is PJ Haggerty with 22.1 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.

When it comes to Memphis leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Dain Dainja with 6.3 rebounds per game and Tyrese Hunter with 3.4 assists per game.

Hunter leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 made threes per game.

Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.4 per game).

Rice Schedule

Memphis Schedule

id: