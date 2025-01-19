Rice vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 2

Published 8:03 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

Rice vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets - Sunday, February 2

The Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC) face the Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Rice vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Rice vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Rice Stat Memphis
70.3 Points For 78.8
67.9 Points Against 74.1
42.6% Field Goal % 46.5%
40.1% Opponent Field Goal % 41.8%
33.2% Three Point % 39.3%
31.5% Opponent Three Point % 32.9%

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice’s Top Players

  • Trae Broadnax leads the Owls in points and assists. He contributes 13.4 points per game while tacking on 4.3 assists.
  • Caden Powell paces Rice with 6.7 rebounds per game.
  • Alem Huseinovic is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, knocking down 2.2 per game.
  • Huseinovic leads the team with 0.9 steals per game. Powell collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Rice.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • The Tigers leader in scoring is PJ Haggerty with 22.1 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.
  • When it comes to Memphis leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Dain Dainja with 6.3 rebounds per game and Tyrese Hunter with 3.4 assists per game.
  • Hunter leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.4 per game).

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/19/2025 @ Florida Atlantic L 75-73 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
1/25/2025 Tulane Tudor Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/28/2025 @ South Florida Yuengling Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/2/2025 Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ Tudor Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/5/2025 @ East Carolina Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/8/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/23/2025 Wichita State FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/26/2025 UAB FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/30/2025 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/2/2025 @ Rice Watch this game on ESPN+ Tudor Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/5/2025 Tulsa FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/9/2025 Temple FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More Sports Plus

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 20

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow