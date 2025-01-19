Rice vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 2
Published 8:03 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC) face the Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Rice
|Stat
|Memphis
|70.3
|Points For
|78.8
|67.9
|Points Against
|74.1
|42.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|40.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.8%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|39.3%
|31.5%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.9%
Rice’s Top Players
- Trae Broadnax leads the Owls in points and assists. He contributes 13.4 points per game while tacking on 4.3 assists.
- Caden Powell paces Rice with 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Alem Huseinovic is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, knocking down 2.2 per game.
- Huseinovic leads the team with 0.9 steals per game. Powell collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Rice.
Memphis’ Top Players
- The Tigers leader in scoring is PJ Haggerty with 22.1 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.
- When it comes to Memphis leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Dain Dainja with 6.3 rebounds per game and Tyrese Hunter with 3.4 assists per game.
- Hunter leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 made threes per game.
- Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.4 per game).
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/19/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 75-73
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/25/2025
|Tulane
|–
Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/28/2025
|@ South Florida
|–
Yuengling Center
|2/2/2025
|Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/5/2025
|@ East Carolina
|–
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|2/8/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
Dale F. Halton Arena
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|–
FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|–
FedExForum
|1/30/2025
|@ Tulane
|–
Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/2/2025
|@ Rice
|Watch this game on ESPN+
Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/5/2025
|Tulsa
|–
FedExForum
|2/9/2025
|Temple
|–
FedExForum
