NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 20
Published 3:26 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets hit the floor at Spectrum Center.
Seeking additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 20
Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Rockets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 13.6 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
