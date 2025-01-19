NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Picks for January 20 Published 11:40 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) after winning four straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Before placing a wager on this game, take a peek at the best bets available on Monday according to our computer predictions.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Memphis is 28-14-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota’s record against the spread is 16-26-0.

The Grizzlies’ ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 13-6.

The Timberwolves are 3-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (235.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to score more than 235.5 points in 23 of 42 games this season.

The Timberwolves have played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 235.5 points.

Memphis’ contests this year have an average total of 233, 2.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for Minnesota’s outings this season is 219.2, 16.3 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies are the highest scoring team in the league this year. The Timberwolves have scored the 18th-most points.

This game features the NBA’s sixth-ranked (Timberwolves) and 21st-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-160)

The Grizzlies have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.

The Timberwolves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won 14 of its 19 games, or 73.7%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

