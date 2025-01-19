January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 7:21 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The NHL lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.
How to Watch January 20 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|San Jose Sharks @ Boston Bruins
|1 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Sabres @ Seattle Kraken
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Utah Hockey Club
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
