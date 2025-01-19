January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:21 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The NHL lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.

How to Watch January 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Seattle Kraken 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Carolina Hurricanes @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

