How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20
Published 7:54 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) will look to extend a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) on January 20, 2025 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves’ opponents have made.
- Memphis has a 24-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 123.4 points per game the Grizzlies put up are 15.4 more points than the Timberwolves give up (108).
- Memphis is 26-11 when scoring more than 108 points.
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 46.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Minnesota has a 15-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
- The Timberwolves’ 110.1 points per game are five fewer points than the 115.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 8-2 when it scores more than 115.1 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 123.5 points per game, compared to 123.4 per game on the road.
- Memphis is surrendering 111 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.9).
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are making 0.2 more treys per game (14.3) than when playing on the road (14.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (37.3%).
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Timberwolves are averaging more points at home (110.8 per game) than on the road (109.4). But they are also giving up more at home (109.1) than away (107).
- At home Minnesota is allowing 109.1 points per game, 2.1 more than it is away (107).
- At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (23.2).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Foot
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terrence Shannon
|Out
|Ankle
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Questionable
|Toe