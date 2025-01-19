How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20 Published 7:54 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) will look to extend a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) on January 20, 2025 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, MAX

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves’ opponents have made.

Memphis has a 24-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.4 points per game the Grizzlies put up are 15.4 more points than the Timberwolves give up (108).

Memphis is 26-11 when scoring more than 108 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 46.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Minnesota has a 15-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Timberwolves’ 110.1 points per game are five fewer points than the 115.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 8-2 when it scores more than 115.1 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 123.5 points per game, compared to 123.4 per game on the road.

Memphis is surrendering 111 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.9).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are making 0.2 more treys per game (14.3) than when playing on the road (14.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (37.3%).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Timberwolves are averaging more points at home (110.8 per game) than on the road (109.4). But they are also giving up more at home (109.1) than away (107).

At home Minnesota is allowing 109.1 points per game, 2.1 more than it is away (107).

At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (23.2).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Ja Morant Questionable Foot

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Terrence Shannon Out Ankle Donte DiVincenzo Questionable Toe

