How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20

Published 11:49 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that features SEC teams. That matchup is the Texas Longhorns versus the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

