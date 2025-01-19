How to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream – January 19
Published 4:41 am Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC) will be trying to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 332nd.
- The 78.9 points per game the Tigers score are 5.5 more points than the 49ers give up (73.4).
- Memphis has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Charlotte Stats Insights
- Charlotte has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 111th.
- The 49ers’ 70.5 points per game are just four fewer points than the 74.5 the Tigers give up.
- Charlotte is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has been worse when playing at home this season, scoring 78.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Tigers are giving up 0.6 fewer points per game (73) than when playing on the road (73.6).
- In terms of total threes made, Memphis has played worse in home games this year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 37.5% clip away from home.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 Charlotte is scoring 4.7 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (65.7).
- The 49ers are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (74.9).
- Beyond the arc, Charlotte knocks down fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.5%) than at home (30.4%) too.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|W 68-64
|FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|W 74-70
|FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|L 88-81
|Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|–
|FedExForum
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/8/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|L 75-64
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/12/2025
|@ Tulsa
|L 69-63
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/14/2025
|@ Wichita State
|L 68-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/19/2025
|Memphis
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/22/2025
|South Florida
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/29/2025
|@ Temple
|Liacouras Center
