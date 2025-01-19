How to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream – January 19 Published 4:41 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC) will be trying to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the 49ers allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 332nd.

The 78.9 points per game the Tigers score are 5.5 more points than the 49ers give up (73.4).

Memphis has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Stream Memphis vs. Charlotte live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Charlotte Stats Insights

Charlotte has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.

The 49ers are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 111th.

The 49ers’ 70.5 points per game are just four fewer points than the 74.5 the Tigers give up.

Charlotte is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has been worse when playing at home this season, scoring 78.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Tigers are giving up 0.6 fewer points per game (73) than when playing on the road (73.6).

In terms of total threes made, Memphis has played worse in home games this year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 37.5% clip away from home.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 Charlotte is scoring 4.7 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (65.7).

The 49ers are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (74.9).

Beyond the arc, Charlotte knocks down fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.5%) than at home (30.4%) too.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/5/2025 North Texas W 68-64 FedExForum 1/11/2025 East Carolina W 74-70 FedExForum 1/16/2025 @ Temple L 88-81 Liacouras Center 1/19/2025 @ Charlotte Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Dale F. Halton Arena 1/23/2025 Wichita State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 1/26/2025 UAB – FedExForum

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/8/2025 Florida Atlantic L 75-64 Dale F. Halton Arena 1/12/2025 @ Tulsa L 69-63 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/14/2025 @ Wichita State L 68-59 Charles Koch Arena 1/19/2025 Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Dale F. Halton Arena 1/22/2025 South Florida Watch this game on ESPN+ Dale F. Halton Arena 1/29/2025 @ Temple Watch this game on ESPN+ Liacouras Center

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: