How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19
Published 12:43 am Sunday, January 19, 2025
There are three games featuring an AAC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Memphis Tigers versus the Charlotte 49ers.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
Rice Owls at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Green Wave at Temple Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
