How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19 Published 12:43 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

There are three games featuring an AAC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Memphis Tigers versus the Charlotte 49ers.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Green Wave at Temple Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

