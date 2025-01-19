Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 20
Published 9:18 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET on TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 117 – Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-6.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.3
- The Grizzlies (28-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 28.6% more often than the Timberwolves (16-26-0) this season.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 68.4% of the time. That’s more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (60%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2024-25, Minnesota and its opponents don’t do it as often (50% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (66.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 2-5, while the Grizzlies are 20-7 as moneyline favorites.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have a top-five offense this season, ranking best in the league with 123.4 points per game. At the other end, they rank 22nd with 115.1 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 48 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 29.7 per game (second-best in NBA).
- Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 16.1 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-best in the league with 15.8 forced turnovers per game.
- The Grizzlies rank seventh in the NBA with 14.2 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league (110.1 points per game). Defensively, they are fifth-best (108 points allowed per game).
- In 2024-25, Minnesota is 19th in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (43.2).
- The Timberwolves are 24th in the league in assists (24.8 per game) in 2024-25.
- With 14.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Minnesota is 21st and 14th in the NBA, respectively.
- The Timberwolves are the fourth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).
