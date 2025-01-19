Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 20 Published 9:18 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET on TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-6.2)

Grizzlies (-6.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Grizzlies (28-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 28.6% more often than the Timberwolves (16-26-0) this season.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 68.4% of the time. That’s more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (60%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2024-25, Minnesota and its opponents don’t do it as often (50% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (66.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 2-5, while the Grizzlies are 20-7 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have a top-five offense this season, ranking best in the league with 123.4 points per game. At the other end, they rank 22nd with 115.1 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 48 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 29.7 per game (second-best in NBA).

Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 16.1 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-best in the league with 15.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies rank seventh in the NBA with 14.2 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league (110.1 points per game). Defensively, they are fifth-best (108 points allowed per game).

In 2024-25, Minnesota is 19th in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (43.2).

The Timberwolves are 24th in the league in assists (24.8 per game) in 2024-25.

With 14.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Minnesota is 21st and 14th in the NBA, respectively.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

