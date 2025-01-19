Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today – January 20 Published 11:39 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

As they gear up to square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) on Monday, January 20 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 2:30 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Timberwolves’ injury report has two players on it.

Their last time out, the Grizzlies won on Friday 140-112 over the Spurs. Santi Aldama scored a team-high 29 points for the Grizzlies in the win.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers in their most recent game on Saturday. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 28 points for the Timberwolves in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Foot 21.4 4.3 7.5

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Terrence Shannon SG Out Ankle 1.5 0.2 0.5 Donte DiVincenzo SG Questionable Toe 11 3.7 3.6

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: