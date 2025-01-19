Published 4:05 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Charlie Franklin, 58, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at his home in Courtland.

The family welcomes friends and extended family for a memorial gathering from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Charlie was born on Aug. 17, 1966 to Daisy Cummins Franklin and the late Johnny Franklin in Lambert. He was a devoted, hard working truck driver for nearly 40 years and a life-long member of Crowder Baptist Church.

Charlie enjoyed being outdoors. He found joy in going fishing and hunting. He also found great joy and pride in watching his children play sports, especially his two girls playing softball.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Christi Franklin of Courtland; his three children, Grice Franklin of Courtland, Mallorie Franklin Smith (Ryan) of Charleston, and Lena-Grace Franklin of Batesville; one brother, Bo Franklin (Leah) of Pope; his mother, Daisy Cummins Franklin of Pope; and two grandchildren, Calvin Smith and Shephard Smith.

Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Franklin.