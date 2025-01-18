Ole Miss vs. Auburn Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 1
Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) facing the Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Ole Miss vs. Auburn 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Auburn
|78.7
|Points For
|85.7
|64.6
|Points Against
|66.1
|45.0%
|Field Goal %
|50.2%
|40.2%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|39.4%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
|29.1%
|Opponent Three Point %
|30.5%
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels in scoring, putting up 13.9 points per game.
- Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 6.5 rebounds a game and Jaylen Murray leads the team with 4.1 assists per matchup.
- The Rebels are led by Pedulla from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.2 shots from deep per game.
- Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who grabs 2.4 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 1.2 blocks an outing.
Auburn’s Top Players
- Johni Broome has shown out this season to lead the Tigers in points (17.9 per game), rebounds (10.7 per game), and assists (3.2 per game).
- Miles Kelly is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, hitting 2.3 treys per game.
- Chad Baker-Mazara tops Auburn in steals with 1.2 per game, and Broome leads the squad in blocks with 2.7 per game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/22/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/25/2025
|@ Missouri
|–
Mizzou Arena
|1/29/2025
|Texas
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/1/2025
|Auburn
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/4/2025
|Kentucky
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/8/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Georgia
|W 70-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/25/2025
|Tennessee
|–
Neville Arena
|1/29/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/1/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/4/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
Neville Arena
|2/8/2025
|Florida
|–
Neville Arena
