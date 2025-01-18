NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 19
Published 6:26 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the Miami Heat.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 19
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Heat -3.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Bucks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Thunder -17.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 20.8 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Kings -16.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 15.8 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
