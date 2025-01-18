NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 19 Published 6:26 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the Miami Heat.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 19

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSW

FDSSUN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.9 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.3 total projected points)

Over (222.3 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ALT and FDSFL

ALT and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Bucks -10.5

Bucks -10.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 9.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI

NBCS-PH and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Thunder -17.5

Thunder -17.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 20.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 20.8 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)

Over (219.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: YES and FDSOK

YES and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.5 total projected points)

Over (231.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN

KATU, KUNP, and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Kings -16.5

Kings -16.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 15.8 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 15.8 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)

Over (231.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.7 total projected points)

Over (220.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

