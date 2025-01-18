Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 19 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

Sunday’s contest that pits the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) against the Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-66 in favor of Memphis, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 19.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Charlotte. The total is currently listed at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Dale F. Halton Arena Line: Memphis -12.5

Memphis -12.5 Point total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -820, Charlotte +550

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 83, Charlotte 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Charlotte

Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)

Memphis (-12.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)

Memphis has put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Charlotte is 6-10-0. A total of nine out of the Tigers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the 49ers’ games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 149.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 contests, Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Charlotte has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.9 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and give up 74.5 per contest (266th in college basketball).

Memphis is 209th in the nation at 32.1 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 32.4 its opponents average.

Memphis connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.5. It shoots 39.3% from deep while its opponents hit 33.0% from long range.

The Tigers rank 159th in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 169th in college basketball defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball play) while forcing 13.0 (83rd in college basketball).

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers have a -53 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They’re putting up 70.5 points per game, 276th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.4 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.

The 29.1 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 332nd in the nation, 3.5 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents pull down.

Charlotte connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The 49ers commit 8.8 per game (sixth in college basketball) and force 8.7 (357th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: