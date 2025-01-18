January 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:23 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Ottawa Senators taking on the New Jersey Devils.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch January 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Rangers @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Detroit Red Wings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

