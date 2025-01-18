January 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 7:23 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

January 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Ottawa Senators taking on the New Jersey Devils.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch January 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
New York Rangers @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Detroit Red Wings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

January 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

