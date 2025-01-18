How to Watch Tulane vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 18 Published 3:46 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (3-13) will look to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (11-6) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane 2024-25 Stats

On offense the Tigers are the 93rd-ranked team in the nation (71 points per game). On defense they are 0-worst (80.6 points allowed per game).

So far this season, Tulane is averaging 34.6 boards per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 33.6 rebounds per contest (264th-ranked).

This season the Tigers are ranked 253rd in college basketball in assists at 11.9 per game.

Tulane is 243rd in the nation with 16.9 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 212th with 15.6 forced turnovers per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 154th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are 55th in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Tulane ranks 16th-best in the nation by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 25.1% to opposing teams. It ranks 44th in college basketball by surrendering 4.8 three-pointers per contest.

The Tigers attempt 71% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 25% are 3-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Tigers are the 93rd-ranked team in the nation (71 points per game). Defensively they are 0-worst (80.6 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Memphis is 175th in the country in rebounds (32.6 per game) and 12th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.2).

This season the Tigers are ranked 253rd in the nation in assists at 11.9 per game.

In 2024-25, Memphis is 212th in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.3 per game) and 260th in turnovers forced (14.6).

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 154th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are 55th in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Memphis gives up 6.2 3-pointers per game and concedes 30.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 201st and 180th, respectively, in the country.

The Tigers attempt 29% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 71% of their shots, with 75% of their makes coming from there.

Tulane’s Top Players

Green Wave Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sherese Pittman 17 13.1 6.9 1.8 1.3 0.9 0.3 Amira Mabry 17 12.6 5.9 0.7 0.8 0.3 0.6 Kyren Whittington 17 12.1 3.3 3.3 1.1 0.3 1.2 Victoria Keenan 16 10.8 4.6 1.6 1.6 0.1 3 Kendall Sneed 16 10.4 4.4 4.1 1.7 0.4 0.3

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 16 17.1 2.9 0.9 0.8 0.4 2.5 Alasia Smith 16 12.4 8.6 1.8 2.4 0.8 0.6 DeeDee Hagemann 7 12 2.1 6.1 1 0 1 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 16 10.4 4.2 2.9 1.6 0.1 0.9

Tulane’s Upcoming Schedule

January 18 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

January 22 vs. South Florida at 7:30 PM ET

January 25 at Temple at 2:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Florida Atlantic at 7:30 PM ET

February 1 vs. UAB at 3:00 PM ET

February 5 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET

February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

February 5 at Temple at 11:00 AM ET

February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET

id: