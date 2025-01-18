How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19

Published 8:50 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are 18 games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Oklahoma Sooners versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 USC Trojans at Indiana Hoosiers

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

Stanford Cardinal at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Lady Lions

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 6 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 18 California Golden Bears at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Clemson Tigers at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

SMU Mustangs at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

