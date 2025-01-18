How to Watch the NBA Today, January 19 Published 4:26 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

The NBA card today, including the Brooklyn Nets against the Oklahoma City Thunder, is not one to miss.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 19

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSW

FDSSUN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ALT and FDSFL

ALT and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI

NBCS-PH and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: YES and FDSOK

YES and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN

KATU, KUNP, and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

