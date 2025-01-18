How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025
SEC teams will take the court in seven games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 5 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
