How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18

Published 12:43 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 18

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes eight games with SEC teams in action. Among those games is the Auburn Tigers playing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

LSU Tigers at No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 18

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 18

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on TV or Streaming Live - January 18

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on TV or Streaming Live – January 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow