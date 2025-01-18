How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18 Published 12:43 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes eight games with SEC teams in action. Among those games is the Auburn Tigers playing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: