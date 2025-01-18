How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 18 Published 6:42 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Humphrey Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Mississippi State is 12-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 226th.

The 82.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 18.2 more points than the Rebels give up (64.6).

Mississippi State has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Stream Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Ole Miss is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Rebels are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 19th.

The Rebels average 9.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Bulldogs give up (69.5).

When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 82.8 points, it is 14-1.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Mississippi State is averaging 13.6 more points per game (89.9) than it is when playing on the road (76.3).

In 2024-25, the Bulldogs are giving up 68 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 74.3.

Mississippi State is draining 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 4.4% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7 threes per game, 30.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Ole Miss scores 77.8 points per game. Away, it scores 75.8.

At home the Rebels are conceding 59.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they are on the road (70).

Ole Miss knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/7/2025 @ Vanderbilt W 76-64 Memorial Gymnasium 1/11/2025 Kentucky L 95-90 Humphrey Coliseum 1/14/2025 @ Auburn L 88-66 Neville Arena 1/18/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum 1/21/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ South Carolina – Colonial Life Arena

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/8/2025 @ Arkansas W 73-66 Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 LSU W 77-65 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2025 @ Alabama W 74-64 Coleman Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum 1/22/2025 Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/25/2025 @ Missouri – Mizzou Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: