College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 19 Published 8:49 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

Sunday’s college basketball lineup in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Charlotte 49ers. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Rice +9 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Rice Owls at Florida Atlantic Owls

Rice Owls at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.2 points

Florida Atlantic by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -9

Florida Atlantic -9 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+



Pick: Temple -4.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 5.0 points

Temple by 5.0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -4.5

Temple -4.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)



Pick: Memphis -12 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 16.6 points

Memphis by 16.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -12

Memphis -12 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)



