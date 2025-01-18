College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 18 Published 12:47 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The North Texas Mean Green versus the UTSA Roadrunners is one of many compelling options on Saturday in AAC hoops. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulsa +8.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at South Florida Bulls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Florida by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -8.5

South Florida -8.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: North Texas -9.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners

North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 9.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 9.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -9.5

North Texas -9.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Wichita State -3.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Wichita State Shockers

East Carolina Pirates at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -3.5

Wichita State -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

