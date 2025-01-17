Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on TV or Streaming Live – January 18
Published 7:23 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
The NHL schedule on Saturday features a showdown between the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) and the Minnesota Wild (27-14-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th and the Wild fourth in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|44
|13
|25
|38
|64
|26
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|44
|14
|19
|33
|56
|5
|D Roman Josi
|40
|8
|22
|30
|64
|20
|F Steven Stamkos
|44
|15
|14
|29
|24
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|41
|13
|13
|26
|33
|17
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.45 (31st)
- Goals Allowed: 3.11 (18th)
- Shots: 29.3 (10th)
- Shots Allowed: 29 (22nd)
- Power Play %: 19.84 (19th)
- Penalty Kill %: 83.08 (4th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Wild’s Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|23
|27
|50
|50
|9
|F Marco Rossi
|45
|17
|22
|39
|32
|10
|F Matthew Boldy
|45
|17
|22
|39
|43
|29
|F Mats Zuccarello
|32
|11
|21
|32
|31
|11
|D Brock Faber
|41
|5
|15
|20
|54
|14
Wild Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.96 (18th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.78 (10th)
- Shots: 28 (18th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)
- Power Play %: 19.47 (21st)
- Penalty Kill %: 70.91 (30th)
Wild’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 18 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Avalanche: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 at Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 vs. Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Red Wings: 12:30 PM ET on ABC
- February 25 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 28 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 vs. Bruins: 3:30 PM ET on TNT
- March 4 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 vs. Penguins: 3:30 PM ET on TNT
- March 11 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
