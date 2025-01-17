Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 18
Published 7:29 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
There are 15 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Kentucky Wildcats. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 83, Alabama 82
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 0.1 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCF Knights vs. No. 10 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 77, UCF 67
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 10.5 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 UConn Huskies vs. Creighton Bluejays
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 75, Creighton 74
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 0.7 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, Kansas State 62
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 17.1 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (-14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 78, Georgia 70
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 8.8 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Xavier Musketeers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Xavier 69
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 74, Oregon 73
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 0.7 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
USC Trojans vs. No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 77, USC 74
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 2.3 points
- Pick ATS: USC (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Galen Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 69
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 5 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 79, Texas 71
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 8.4 points
- Pick ATS: Texas (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 75, West Virginia 69
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 5.6 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 75, Ole Miss 73
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 1.6 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston College Eagles vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 82, Boston College 59
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 23.1 points
- Pick ATS: Boston College (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 79, LSU 68
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 10.4 points
- Pick ATS: LSU (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 83, Santa Clara 73
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 10.9 points
- Pick ATS: Santa Clara (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
