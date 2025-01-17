Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 18 Published 7:29 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

There are 15 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Kentucky Wildcats. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 83, Alabama 82

Kentucky 83, Alabama 82 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 0.1 points

Kentucky by 0.1 points Pick ATS: Alabama (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights vs. No. 10 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 77, UCF 67

Houston 77, UCF 67 Projected Favorite: Houston by 10.5 points

Houston by 10.5 points Pick ATS: UCF (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 UConn Huskies vs. Creighton Bluejays

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 75, Creighton 74

UConn 75, Creighton 74 Projected Favorite: UConn by 0.7 points

UConn by 0.7 points Pick ATS: Creighton (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, Kansas State 62

Kansas 79, Kansas State 62 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 17.1 points

Kansas by 17.1 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 78, Georgia 70

Auburn 78, Georgia 70 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 8.8 points

Auburn by 8.8 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Xavier Musketeers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Xavier 69

Marquette 79, Xavier 69 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points

Marquette by 9.9 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 74, Oregon 73

Purdue 74, Oregon 73 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 0.7 points

Purdue by 0.7 points Pick ATS: Purdue (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

USC Trojans vs. No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 77, USC 74

Wisconsin 77, USC 74 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 2.3 points

Wisconsin by 2.3 points Pick ATS: USC (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Galen Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 69

Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 69 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 5 points

Tennessee by 5 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 79, Texas 71

Florida 79, Texas 71 Projected Favorite: Florida by 8.4 points

Florida by 8.4 points Pick ATS: Texas (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 75, West Virginia 69

Iowa State 75, West Virginia 69 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 5.6 points

Iowa State by 5.6 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 75, Ole Miss 73

Mississippi State 75, Ole Miss 73 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 1.6 points

Mississippi State by 1.6 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston College Eagles vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 82, Boston College 59

Duke 82, Boston College 59 Projected Favorite: Duke by 23.1 points

Duke by 23.1 points Pick ATS: Boston College (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: ESPN

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 79, LSU 68

Texas A&M 79, LSU 68 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 10.4 points

Texas A&M by 10.4 points Pick ATS: LSU (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 83, Santa Clara 73

Gonzaga 83, Santa Clara 73 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 10.9 points

Gonzaga by 10.9 points Pick ATS: Santa Clara (+15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

