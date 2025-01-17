Thomas Suggs Greenlee, Jr., 88

Published 11:42 am Friday, January 17, 2025

Thomas Suggs Greenlee, Jr., fondly known as Tommy, was born on April 18, 1936, in Batesville and passed away on January 14, 2025, in Oxford.

Tommy was a respected member of the Batesville community, known for his hard work and dedication both professionally and personally.

The family will be celebrating Tommy’s life 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2025, at the Batesville First Methodist Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. at the church.

For 36 years, he owned and operated the former Batesville Building Supply, contributing significantly to the local economy and trade. His commitment to his business was mirrored in his many community involvements, including serving as the former President of the Batesville Chamber of Commerce. Education was important to Tommy, who attended Memphis State University and the University of Mississippi, forging connections that would last a lifetime.

Tommy proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Navy, an experience that contributed to his well-rounded character and strong sense of duty. He was an active member of the Batesville First Methodist Church, where he sang in the Chancel Choir for numerous years, expressing his love for music and his faith.

A devoted family man, Tommy took great pride in his marriage of 67 years to his beloved wife, Betty Deaton Greenlee, of Batesville. Their union was a cornerstone of his life, nurturing a supportive family atmosphere. He is survived by his children, Edye Greenlee Pratt (George) of Batesville; Eddie Greenlee (Darlene) of Batesville; Brad Greenlee (Julie) of Batesville; and brother, Jim Ming Greenlee (Ann) of Oxford.

Tommy was cherished by his grandchildren: Thom Hunter Pratt (Molly), Jeana Margaret Pratt Norton (Jordan), Madison Greenlee Inman (George), Hanna Greenlee Parker (Bradley), Alex Greenlee, Bateman Greenlee (Myles), and Renic Greenlee (Hastings). He also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren, who will forever hold his memory in their hearts.

In his spare time, Tommy enjoyed gardening, cooking, grilling, and woodworking. He found joy in spending time with his family and was deeply loved by all who knew him. Tommy’s zest for life was evident in his many hobbies, as he continuously sought opportunities to build, create, and nurture.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Suggs Greenlee, Sr. and Margaret Gertrude Ming Greenlee, and his sister, Sally Greenlee Reid.

He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to family, community, and his Lord, leaving a legacy of love and service that will inspire generations to come.