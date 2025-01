Published 11:38 am Friday, January 17, 2025

Ted Lucas Smith, Sr., 85, passed away on Jan. 14, 2025, at Beau Ridge Assisted Living in Ridgeland.

A memorial service will be held to Celebrate the Life of Ted Lucas Smith, Sr. at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Batesville First Baptist Church in Batesville.