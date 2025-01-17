NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 18 Published 6:26 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Boston Celtics.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 18

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -1.5

Suns -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit

AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Pacers -7.5

Pacers -7.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Warriors -13.5

Warriors -13.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 15.1 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 15.1 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT2

NBCS-BA and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSNX

FDSOH and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -9.5

Rockets -9.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.1 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 10.1 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, SCHN, and KUNP

KATU, SCHN, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: