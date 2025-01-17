Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 18 Published 4:48 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Saturday’s game that pits the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) against the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-73 in favor of Mississippi State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 18.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Mississippi State. The total is listed at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Line: Mississippi State -5.5

Mississippi State -5.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Mississippi State -235, Ole Miss +190

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Mississippi State 75, Ole Miss 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+5.5)

Ole Miss (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Mississippi State has gone 9-8-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss’ ATS record this season is 12-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 9-8-0 and the Rebels are 6-11-0. The two teams score an average of 161.5 points per game, 16.0 more points than this matchup’s total. Mississippi State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Ole Miss has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (119th in college basketball). They have a +227 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Mississippi State grabs 36.8 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Mississippi State connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.0. It shoots 32.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.8% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 41st in college basketball by averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th in college basketball, allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.4 (14th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (55th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (31st in college basketball).

The 31.9 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 226th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.5.

Ole Miss hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.8 per game (fifth in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (18th in college basketball).

