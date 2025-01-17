Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18

Entering a game against the Minnesota Wild (27-14-4), the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 18 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee
Jared Spurgeon D Out Lower Body
Jonas Brodin D Questionable Lower Body
Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Lower Body
Marcus Johansson C Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 108 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 137 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
  • Their -29 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Wild Season Insights

  • With 133 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the league’s 16th-ranked offense.
  • Minnesota’s total of 125 goals given up (2.8 per game) is 10th-best in the NHL.
  • Their +8 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-139) Wild (+117) 6

