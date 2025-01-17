Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18 Published 9:42 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Entering a game against the Minnesota Wild (27-14-4), the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 18 at Bridgestone Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee Jared Spurgeon D Out Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Questionable Lower Body Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Lower Body Marcus Johansson C Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 108 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 137 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their -29 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Wild Season Insights

With 133 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the league’s 16th-ranked offense.

Minnesota’s total of 125 goals given up (2.8 per game) is 10th-best in the NHL.

Their +8 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-139) Wild (+117) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: