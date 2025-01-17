January 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:22 am Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

The contests in a Friday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Friday are here.

How to Watch January 17 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vegas Golden Knights @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

