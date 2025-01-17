How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18 Published 4:48 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the UCF Knights take the court for the only game on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at UCF Knights

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

