How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 17

Published 12:48 am Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, January 17

Just a single top-25 game is on Friday’s college basketball slate. That matchup is the Utah Utes taking on the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 23 Utah Utes at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 17

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 17

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 17

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 17

NFL Divisional Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Divisional Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Divisional Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

NFL Divisional Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow